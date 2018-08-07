Mike Herndon and Connor Dintino have taken similar paths in their football careers.

Both players committed to Pitt under former head coach Paul Chryst. Both spent time working as defensive tackle, with a number of positions changes between the two of them. And now, both players look poised to finally win a starting job as offensive guards in their fifth season with the Pitt football program.

The duo has stuck it out, for better or worse, and may finally have a chance to break through in Power Five college football and make a bigger impact than they ever have before this season.

“If it happens, it happens but I don’t think I’m going to let that happen this year,” Herndon said Monday on the matter of switching positions again this season. And it does not look like that will be in the cards.

New offensive line coach Dave Borbely praised some of his senior leaders on the offensive line. “I wanted to to empower those three seniors that have been here: Books' (Alex Bookser), Dintino, and Mike Herndon,” Borbely said. "Books' kind of heads it up, and all three of those kids did a great job for us in the summer in that regard, and they’re doing a good job for us on the field in that regard.”

Head coach Pat Narduzzi also feels confident in the two fifth-year seniors.

“Obviously, they have both played before, whether offensively or defensively, so they have been in games,” Narduzzi said. “I don’t worry about those guys at all, and the fifth-year senior thing is a big thing. Everybody would like to play as freshmen, but I can’t tell you how important it is to be a fifth-year guy. Those guys are a wealth of knowledge. I think that it is a great thing.”

Throughout Dintino’s career, he has appeared in 35 games, lining up as a fullback and playinga lot of special teams, in addition to working on defense, where he was originally recruited.

The game experience is there, but the starting experience is not. Dintino was thought to be the favorite to win the starting center job last season, but the coaches opted to go with Jimmy Morrissey instead. Rather than transfer, Dintino remained loyal.

“Pitt has done a lot for me. It has kind of welcomed me as a home.”

He added, “When you talk about being a team, you’ve got to play your role. Sometimes I’ve had smaller roles on this team. I hope to grow into a bigger role and that’s the big thing for me, doing what’s best for the team.”

Herndon, too, has waited for his opportunity. The Virginia-native has appeared in 30 career games and made one start last year as a right guard against Syracuse. Herndon has had to shuffle between offense and defense as the team needed him.

He stuck it out and should have a chance to make an impact this season, and he credits his new offensive line coach for that.

“Borbely has taught us a lot,” Herndon said. "I’ve gotten a whole lot better with Borbely, and I think it’s going to show because in spring ball my progression is just greater and greater each day.”

The offensive line is still far from set as the team is just four days into camp.

“I’m not set on who those five are for sure, because I want to get a look at these young players and they’ve had a lot of improvements since the spring: the Gabe Houy’s, Jerry Drake’s, Bryce Hargrove, Brandon Ford, and Carter Warren and people like that," Borbely said.

"They’ve made big, big strides and I want to see what they do in live situations before I really say here’s our starting five.”

