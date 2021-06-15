Fermin hopes for a Pitt offer
Christian Fermin has been hitting the road in June, and on Monday, the Pocono Summit (Pa.) Pocono Mountain West forward’s travels took him across the state for a visit to Pitt.“It was a good visit,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news