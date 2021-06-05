Fearbry: 'I loved everything about it'
On Tuesday, Tyreese Fearbry used the first day of in-person recruiting since last March for an unofficial visit to Pitt.On Thursday, the four-star defensive end from Perry returned to the South Sid...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news