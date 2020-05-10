“I feel like that was the best choice for me because I have family there and then coach Archie (Collins) being a Detroit and Cass Tech guy,” Enos said. “I just felt building a relationship with him and coach (Pat) Narduzzi and coach (Dave) Borbely , that’s really what made me pick them.”

After accumulating more than two dozen scholarship offers in his recruiting process, Detroit Cass Tech offensive lineman Terrence Enos narrowed his focus to a top seven last month. He waited until Mother’s Day to announce that he was headed to the University of Pittsburgh.

Pitt gave Enos is second offer of the recruiting process back in February, 2019. His familiarity with the city of Pittsburgh, though, stretches much further back because of an aunt and uncle who live in nearby Monroeville.

“I have been going down to Pittsburgh since I was (an infant),” Enos said. “I usually go down there for a week every summer. Then, over these last couple years with recruiting, I have been staying with my auntie. I know the area pretty well and I have family all throughout.”

The family was not shy about encouraging Enos to become a Panther and play out his college career in Pittsburgh.

“I know they are very excited. They have been talking about this for years,” Enos said. “We are real tight and to be able to see them more and spend more time, I am going to have a home away from home. My auntie is like a second mom to me so I know I am going to be in good hands.”

While he knows there is always family nearby, Enos also feels he is in good hands with the Pittsburgh coaching staff, and expects to bring versatility to their offensive line room.

“I think I am going to play both guard and tackle,” he said. “Just having that experience of playing both positions, I think that can help me along in the future.”

Enos is the first commitment from the state of Michigan for Pittsburgh since Narduzzi took over the program in December 2014. His commitment boosts Pittsburgh’s class ranking into the top 25 for 2021.