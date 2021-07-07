Family connections lead to Pitt offer for 2023 DB Snowden
Amare Snowden is one of the top defensive backs in the state of Michigan for the class of 2023. The Roseville High School standout has already picked up offers from Cincinnati, Nebraska, Notre Dame...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news