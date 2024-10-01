The University of Pittsburgh is enjoying a tremendous start to its 2024-25 athletic year. The Panthers’ fall sports teams are among some of the most successful in the country, with the men’s soccer and women’s volleyball team currently holding the No. 1 overall ranking nationally in their respective sports.

Here is this week’s fall sports recap.

Volleyball

Record: 12-0 (2-0 ACC)

Ranking: No. 1 (AVCA)

Last week: Defeated UMBC 3-0; Defeated Clemson 3-0; Defeated No. 13 Georgia Tech 3-0

Schedule

Friday 10/4: @ Boston College 7:00 p.m. (ACCNX)

Sunday 10/6: @ Syracuse 11:00 a.m. (ACCNX)

Pitt earned all 61 first-place votes in this week’s AVCA Top 25. The Panthers are pretty much the unquestioned best team in the country at this point. Pitt is 12-0, and still has not lost a single set this season. Dan Fisher’s team continued that dominance last week with three victories, including the team’s first two ACC wins of the year.

Pitt had an easy one to close out non-conference play, taking care of business against UMBC (25-17, 25-15, 25-14). Olivia Babcock had 8 kills, while senior Cat Flood had a career-best six kills. The Panthers then hit the road for their first two ACC matches of the season.

Pitt saw a little bit of resistance from Clemson in the first set, but prevailed 25-21 and then went onto dominate the next two. The Panthers held a 16-5 lead in the third set against the Tigers and won 25-13.

Sunday’s match was supposed to be a lot more challenging against No. 13 Georgia Tech, which has been one of the better ACC programs in recent years. Pitt did not mess around too much here, however. The Panthers raced out to a 19-4 lead in the first set, and sort of coasted from there. Pitt’s lethal sophomore duo of Olivia Babcock and Torrey Stafford combined for 23 kills.

Pitt will continue its four-game road stretch with games at Boston College (7-7, 0-2) and Syracuse (12-2, 0-2) this weekend.