Fall sports report: No. 1 Pitt volleyball makes another statement

The fall sports season rolled on last week. Pitt volleyball made a statement and Pitt’s men’s soccer bounced back in a big way. Here is the full report.

Volleyball

Record: 17-1 (7-1 ACC)

Ranking: No. 1 (AVCA)

Accolades: Rachel Fairbanks, ACC Setter of the Week; Olivia Babcock, ACC Offensive Player of the Week; Pre Kelley, ACC Defensive Player of the Week.

Last week: Defeated Cal 3-0; Defeated No. 5 Stanford 3-0

Schedule

Friday 10/25: No. 4 Louisville 7:00 p.m. (ACCNX)

Sunday 10/27: Notre Dame 1:00 p.m. (ACCNX)

Pitt made yet another statement during this impressive 2024 campaign last week. The Panthers hosted another top-five team, and made quick work of them with a 3-0 sweep over No. 5 Stanford on Sunday afternoon in a nationally televised match on ESPN.

The weekend started with a clean sweep over Cal on Friday night. It was a rather non-competitive match with the top-ranked Panthers overwhelming the first-year ACC program 25-12, 25-9, 25-10. Sophomore sensation Olivia Babcock produced 16 kills to lead the Panthers.

The Sunday showdown with Stanford was played in front of 2,840 fans at Fitzgerald Field House in front of a national television audience. Like the team has done many times this year, the Panthers stepped up for the big-match atmosphere.

Pitt jumped out to an 11-5 advantage in the first match, and consistently kept The Cardinal at bay on the way to a 25-17 first set victory. The Panthers had a 13-7 advantage in a comfortable set two win before getting a little more resistance in the third, but still prevailed 25-20. Babcock was the star again with 16 kills, six digs, and six blocks. Torrey Stafford was right behind her with 13 of her own.

Pitt has a key showdown on Friday with Louisville coming to town. The Panthers hosted the Cardinals at the Petersen Events Center last November, pulling off a memorable 3-2 reverse sweep in front of 8,865 fans. Another big crowd is expected to be on hand on Friday. Pitt will also host Notre Dame on Sunday. The Irish are 2-6 in ACC play this year.

Men’s Soccer

Record: 11-3 (5-1 ACC)

Ranking: No. 5 (United Soccer Coaches)

Accolades: Arnau Vilamitjana, ACC Offensive Player of the Week

Last week: Defeated No. 7 North Carolina 2-1

Schedule

Friday 10/25: Virginia 7:00 p.m. (ACCNX)

After two straight defeats, the Pitt men’s soccer team dropped from No. 1 in the national rankings. The two-game skid did not have too much of a lasting impact, as the Panthers rebounded with one of their best wins of the season.

Pitt pulled off a 2-1 defeat over No. 7 North Carolina in Chapel Hill to move to 11-3 overall and 5-1 in the ACC standings. The two teams played to a 0-0 draw in the first half, before things took a turn after the break. Arnau Vilamitjana got the scoring going for Pitt in the 55th minute, but the advantage was short-lived. North Carolina tied it up on a penalty kick three minutes later. It was Vilamitjana again for the Panthers in the 88th minute, to give Pitt a 2-1 advantage to cap off an impressive late-game push.

Pitt has two matches remaining this season, with one happening this week. The Panthers will welcome Virginia to town for the final home regular season match of the season at Ambrose Urbanic Field, set for 7:00 on Friday night.

Women’s Soccer

Record: 9-4-3 (3-3-2 ACC)

Last week: Draw Miami 0-0; Lost to Florida State 7-1

Schedule

Thursday 10/24: No. 2 Wake Forest 7:00 p.m. (ACCNX)

After stringing together a pair of wins, the Pitt women’s team had a setback last week. It started with a 0-0 draw against Miami on Thursday night in Coral Gables. The Panthers outshot the Hurricanes 11-9 for the game, but could not find the back of the net. Pitt goalie Ellie Breech was credited with five saves.

On Sunday, it was an ugly 7-1 defeat to Florida State. Pitt fell behind 3-0 after the first half. Deborah Abiodun scored an unassisted goal for the Panthers in the 64th minute to make it 4-1, but three more goals from the Seminoles after that set the final.

Up next, it won’t get any easier for Randy Waldrum’s club. The Panthers will welcome No. X Wake Forest to Ambrose Urban Field on Thursday night. It’s the final home match of the year for the Panthers.