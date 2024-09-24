Fall sports report: A pair of No. 1 teams

Pitt is enjoying its best start in football since the year 2000, but that is not the only program on campus off to impressive starts. The Pitt volleyball team, as well as both programs appear to be contenders to win ACC titles as well.

Here is an update on what is happening at the top of campus.

Volleyball

Record: 9-0 (0-0 ACC)

Ranking: No. 1 (AVCA)

Last week: Defeated No. 3 Penn State 3-0; Defeated ECU 3-0; Defeated Marquette 3-0

Weekly honors: Rachel Fairbanks ACC Setter of the Week; Ryla Jones ACC Freshman of the Week

Schedule

Wednesday 9/25: UMBC 5:00 p.m. Fitzgerald Field House (ACCNX)

Friday 9/27: @ Clemson 7:00 p.m. (ACCNX)

Sunday 9/29: @ Georgia Tech 1:30 (ACC Network)

The Panthers made a statement in perhaps the biggest regular season match in program history last week. Pitt was playing its first match in program history at home as the No. 1 team in the country, and delivered an eye-opening win over a fellow top-5 team. Pitt ran circles around Penn State (25-15, 25-19, 25-18) in a sweep in front of 11,800 at the Petersen Events Center, breaking a school attendance record.

Pitt followed that performance up with another set of sweeps, taking care of East Carolina (25-13, 25-23, 25-11) on Friday and Marquette (25-18, 25-18, 25-16) on Sunday. Of course, that means Pitt’s perfect streak remains intact. Dan Fisher’s team is not only undefeated, but has not lost a set in nine matches this season.

There were a number of standout individual performances last week to guide Pitt to three wins. Rachel Fairbanks was named co-Setter of the Week. Ryla Jones was named ACC Freshman of the Week after registering 18 kills in three matches.

The Panthers host a midweek non-conference contest against UMBC, before traveling south to open ACC play. Pitt takes on Clemson on Friday, before a tough match against No. 13 Georgia Tech on Sunday, which will be televised on the ACC Network.