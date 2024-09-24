Fall sports report: A pair of No. 1 teams

Pitt is enjoying its best start in football since the year 2000, but that is not the only program on campus off to impressive starts. The Pitt volleyball team, as well as both programs appear to be contenders to win ACC titles as well.
Here is an update on what is happening at the top of campus.
Volleyball
Record: 9-0 (0-0 ACC)
Ranking: No. 1 (AVCA)
Last week: Defeated No. 3 Penn State 3-0; Defeated ECU 3-0; Defeated Marquette 3-0
Weekly honors: Rachel Fairbanks ACC Setter of the Week; Ryla Jones ACC Freshman of the Week
Schedule
Wednesday 9/25: UMBC 5:00 p.m. Fitzgerald Field House (ACCNX)
Friday 9/27: @ Clemson 7:00 p.m. (ACCNX)
Sunday 9/29: @ Georgia Tech 1:30 (ACC Network)
The Panthers made a statement in perhaps the biggest regular season match in program history last week. Pitt was playing its first match in program history at home as the No. 1 team in the country, and delivered an eye-opening win over a fellow top-5 team. Pitt ran circles around Penn State (25-15, 25-19, 25-18) in a sweep in front of 11,800 at the Petersen Events Center, breaking a school attendance record.
Pitt followed that performance up with another set of sweeps, taking care of East Carolina (25-13, 25-23, 25-11) on Friday and Marquette (25-18, 25-18, 25-16) on Sunday. Of course, that means Pitt’s perfect streak remains intact. Dan Fisher’s team is not only undefeated, but has not lost a set in nine matches this season.
There were a number of standout individual performances last week to guide Pitt to three wins. Rachel Fairbanks was named co-Setter of the Week. Ryla Jones was named ACC Freshman of the Week after registering 18 kills in three matches.
The Panthers host a midweek non-conference contest against UMBC, before traveling south to open ACC play. Pitt takes on Clemson on Friday, before a tough match against No. 13 Georgia Tech on Sunday, which will be televised on the ACC Network.
Men’s Soccer
Record: 7-1 (3-0 ACC)
Ranking: No. 1 (United Soccer Coaches)
Last week: Defeated Cleveland State (4-0); Defeated Boston College (2-0)
Schedule
Friday 9/27: @Virginia Tech 7:00 p.m. (ACCNX)
Jay Vidovich’s squad scored a pair of victories last week, including a 2-0 win over Boston College on Friday at Ambrose Urbanic Field to stay ahead of the pack in the ACC standings. The Panthers are currently 3-0 in the ACC with nine points, two ahead of Stanford’s (2-0-1) seven points.
Because of Pitt’s win, and Stanford’s draw with Duke on Sunday, the Panthers have vaulted up to No. 1 in the national rankings, according to the United Soccer Coaches weekly poll. It marks Pitt’s first No. 1 ranking in program history.
Pitt started the week with a 4-0 win over Cleveland State. Senior Luis Sahmkow scored a pair of goals. Sahmkow kept up his strong play against Boston College, netting another goal, giving him seven this season, tied for the ACC lead.
Pitt has one game this week, and it’s a big one. The Panthers will be in Blacksburg Friday night to take on No. 17 Virginia Tech. The Hokies are 5-1-1 this season. Pitt currently has a seven game winning streak against Virginia Tech, including a 1-0 decision the last time the tram traveled to Blacksburg back in 2022.
Women’s Soccer
Record: 7-2-1 (1-1 ACC)
Ranking: N/A
Last week: Lost to No. 8 North Carolina (1-0)
Schedule
Thursday 9/26: @ California 7:00 p.m.
Sunday 9/29: @ Stanford 4:00 p.m.
Pitt stood tall against 22-time national champion and eighth-ranked North Carolina last week, dropping a 1-0 decision to the Tar Heels in front of 1,490 at Ambrose Urbanic Field last Thursday. The Panthers outshot UNC in the game, but could not find the back of the net and lost their first ACC match of the 2024 season.
Randy Waldrum’s team will play a pair of conference matches this week, but will have to travel across the country to do it. Pitt women’s soccer will make its first cross-country trek for an ACC game this weekend, taking on Cal on Thursday, and staying in the Bay Area for a Sunday afternoon game against No. 6 Stanford.
Despite a 7-1-1 record, Pitt has not been in the national rankings in recent weeks. The Panthers are No. 11 in the RPI, which should keep them in a good spot for making a tournament for the third straight year. However, the team certainly needs to play well over the final eight matches, all against ACC competition.