Exhibition preview: Five things we're looking for tonight
Pitt will host Gannon in its first exhibition game of the season tonight. Here are five things we'll be watching for at the Petersen Events Center.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news