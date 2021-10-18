Erick Hallett named ACC DB of the Week

On Monday, the ACC released its all-conference performers from this past weekend, and Pitt junior safety Erick Hallett II earned ACC Defensive Back of the Week. In Pitt's 28-7 victory, Hallett recorded four tackles, two pass break ups, and snagged his first interception of the season as the Panthers improved to 2-0 in league play.

Hallett is third on the Pitt team with 26 tackles on the season. He has started all six games this season after playing mostly as a reserve to Damar Hamlin prior to this season. Hallett played in 22 games in his career before this season and posted 44 tackles and two interceptions and made five starts, shifting from safety to cornerback and providing the team with versatility.

Hallett came to Pitt in the class of 2018. He was graded as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com out Cy-Fair High School in Cypress, Texas. He chose Pitt over other offers from the likes of Washington State, Memphis, and Houston, and had also received some interest from Notre Dame as well.

Pitt cracked the rankings this week checking in at No. 23 in both polls. The Panthers currently sit with a 5-1 record and play host to No. 24 Clemson this week at Heinz Field in a nationally televised showdown.

Pitt's defense has steadily gotten better in recent weeks, and now ranks 27th nationally in total defense and is coming off of its best performance of the year. They will welcome a Clemson offense that is last in the conference in scoring, posting just 20.5 points per game.