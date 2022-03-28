EKU transfer guard has a connection to Pitt
Pitt was one of the first schools to reach out to Jomaru Brown after he went into the transfer portal at the beginning of the month, but the Eastern Kentucky guard’s connection to the Panthers star...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news