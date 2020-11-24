Eight takeaways from Narduzzi's press conference
Pat Narduzzi spoke to the media on Monday for his weekly press conference. The Pitt coached wrapped up the win over Virginia Tech and looked ahead to this weekend’s game at No. 4 Clemson. Here are ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news