DURHAM, N.C. — The Pitt Panthers are set to conclude the 2023 regular season on Saturday against the Duke Blue Devils follow along for live updates from Wallace Wade Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

Duke 3, Pitt 0 8:48

DU — Todd Pelino 47-yard kick

Pitt started with the ball, but the Panthers were forced to punt...twice. Pitt had a third and out, but offsetting penalties cost the Panthers. Duke was called for a hold, but Pitt's Daniel Carter was ejected for a targeting penalty during the initial return. Once Duke got the ball, the Blue Devils covered 30 yards on eight plays and were forced into a field goal to take an early lead on their Senior Day.

Pitt 3, Duke 3 2:41

UP — Ben Sauls 35-yard kick

After the Duke scoring drive, the Panthers offense showed a little bit of life. Pitt converted four first downs on the drive including a pair by junior wide receiver Konata Mumpfield. He took his first rushing attempt of the season for a 15-yard gain, then later caught a 10-yard pass from Nate Yarnell. Pitt, though, sputtered out inside the red zone and were forced to settle for three points.

SECOND QUARTER

Pitt 10, Duke 3 9:13

UP — Karter Johnson 21-yard pass from Nate Yarnell

After yielding three points on Duke's first possession, Pitt's defense generated a quick three-and-out which allowed the offense to continue its rhythm. Pitt marched 93 yards on 15 plays to the end zone. Along the way, Pitt recorded six first downs in what ended up being the longest drive of the season. Nate Yarnell capped off the drive with a 21-yard scoring strike to Karter Johnson, the second touchdown for Johnson on the season and his first since the opener against Wofford. Yarnell is 9-of-11 for 84 yards and a touchdown so far in this one.

Pitt 10, Duke 10 1:07

DU — Jordan Moore 10-yard pass from Grayson Loftis

Special teams matter and this touchdown allowed by Pitt is a direct result of that. Duke pinned a punt at Pitt's four yard line and the Panthers were unable to escape the shadow of the goal line. When Pitt went to punt, Caleb Junko came up with an abysmal 15-yard punt. Duke took advantage of the good field position and scored six plays later to tie the game. Pitt has been struggling with punting, covering kicks, and taking too many penalties on special teams all season long and this is just part of the long line of mistakes for this group coached by Andre Powell.

THIRD QUARTER

Duke 13, Pitt 10 10:28

DU — Pelino 25-yard field goal

Duke received the opening half kickoff and went 67 yards over 12 plays to take the lead on a field goal attempt. The length of the drive was aided by some penalties against the Pitt, defense, however. The Panthers were whistled for an illegal hands to the face, a 15-yard infraction, and also pass interference, which helped Duke march down the field a little easier. Backed up against the goal line, Pitt did enough to keep Duke out of the end zone, limiting the damage to just three points.

Pitt 13, Duke 13 7:02

UP — Sauls 47-yard kick

Pitt responded to Duke's field goal with one of its own. The Panthers marched 10 plays for 46 yards, but were stopped on a third and short, which led to the field goal attempt. Yarnell came up with some big plays on the drive, a 16-yard strike to Bub Means, a 22-yard completion to Malcolm Epps, and a nice 14-yard dumpoff pass to Rodney Hammond, but despite all of that, Pitt had to settle for three points.

Duke 20, Pitt 13 3:44

DU — Jalon Calhoun 15-yard pass from Grayson Loftis

Pitt had Duke into a third and seven situation in the Blue Devils own territory, and the Panthers rushed nearly a whole new defense onto the field. The chaotic nature of the change did not seem to have the Panthers' ready to make a play, and Duke popped up for a 46-yard gain, then scored one play after that to take the lead. Duke's offense was not exactly doing much to scare the Panthers, but Pitt still opted to switch its entire defensive personnel and it cost them.