Whatever Pitt’s defensive plan was for Tuesday night’s showdown with No. 11 Duke, it probably didn’t involve the Blue Devils making everything.

But that’s what Duke did, and the Panthers answered by missing just about everything as they suffered a 75-53 loss to the Blue Devils at the Petersen Events Center.

Duke led by as many as 34 in the second half, driven in large part by a near-perfect performance from standout sophomore Kyle Filipowski, who scored a game-high 26 points on 11-of-12 shooting, including an actually-perfect 4-of-4 from three. Filipowski finished with a double-double by adding 10 rebounds to go with the points.

Filipowski’s strong play started in the first half when he hit seven of the eight field goals he attempted, including a perfect 3-for-3 mark from beyond the arc, to score 17 points in the first 20 minutes. But Filipowski wasn’t the only Blue Devil to play well before halftime. Jared McCain and Caleb Foster made two three-pointers each, and seven different Duke players scored.

Meanwhile, Pitt seemed unable to find its best source of offense: senior forward Blake Hinson. As the Panthers struggled from the floor - 8-of-28 in the first half - Hinson attempted just five field goal attempts and made three of them to score nine points.

That led to a 25-point deficit at halftime for the Panthers, and things only got worse after that.

While Hinson was limited by volume, he certainly wasn’t the only Pitt player to struggle on Tuesday night. Freshman guards Bub Carrington and Jaland Lowe, who combined to average nearly 30 points per game over the previous three contests, were both held without a field goal in the first half; Lowe finally hit a jump shot three minutes into the second half, while Carrington wouldn’t connect until there were less than 12 minutes left in the game.

Carrington finished with 10 points and Lowe scored nine; Carrington shot 4-of-16 form the floor, while Lowe went 3-of-10.

Hinson never got the volume he needed in the second half, attempting just three shots in 10 minutes before sitting the final 9:40.

In the end, Pitt shot 19-of-58 (32.8%) from the field and 9-of-27 (33.3%) from three, got out-rebounded 42-26, gave up 32 points in the paint and recorded just 10 assists.

Pitt did get guard Ishmael Leggett back after he missed the win at Louisville on Saturday. But the Rhode Island scored two points on 1-of-5 shooting in 14 minutes.

With the loss, Pitt dropped to 11-6 overall and 1-4 in the ACC. The Panthers will have the weekend off before they host Syracuse at the Petersen Events Center next Tuesday night.