DT Week: The top five defensive tackles of the Narduzzi era
Who are the top five defensive tackles of the Narduzzi era? No. 1 is an easy call and No. 2 isn't too tough either. But what about the other three? Here's our ranking?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news