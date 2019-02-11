Drumgoole talks Pitt visit
Pitt hosted a key prospect over the weekend in 2019 wing Gerald Drumgoole from the La Lumiere School in Indiana. Drumgoole is a 6’6” small forward that holds offers from Pitt, Maryland, Minnesota, ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news