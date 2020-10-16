Panther-lair - Drexel confident after first career start

The Pitt offensive line had a new look when it took the field last week against Boston College. Jimmy Morrissey, who has started 30 of the past 33 games at center, was shifted to right guard in the game against the Eagles.

That move opened the door for junior Owen Drexel to make his first career start after three plus years of waiting for an opportunity. It was a surprising move, but Drexel was elated for his first chance of significant game action.

“I was excited,” Drexel told the media on Wednesday. “You know, Borbs (Pitt offensive line coach Dave Borbely) talks about trust a lot and it meant a lot that he had trust in me to stick me in there, especially moving an All-ACC center to guard. That really meant a lot to me and I was excited and I was rearing to go.”

Morrissey is a two-year team captain and the leader of the Pitt offensive line. He was a first team All-ACC pick a year ago, and entered this season with plenty of preseason accolades as well.

When talking to those in the Pitt program, you often hear about Morrissey’s ability to be a coach on the field and his leadership is well-known throughout the team. Drexel has looked up to Morrissey since he arrived in the program back in 2017 and has studied his game for years now serving as his backup.

“Besides just on the field technique-wise, just reading the defense,” Drexel said of what he has learned from Morrissey. “Coming here I didn’t really know how to read a defense specifically, but between him and Borbs and Borbs teaching me X’s and O’s and seeing Jimmy do it out on the field it made a total difference.”

Senior left guard Bryce Hargrove said he was comfortable playing next to Drexel on Saturday, and was happy to see his hard work pay off on the field.

“Well we knew Owen was going to do well," Hargrove said. "He works hard everyday at practice. He’s always waiting for his opportunity and he’s a great teammate so it was just a perfect fit.”

Drexel wouldn’t commit to saying he is starting again on Saturday, though he said the line has been working with different combinations during practice this week.

It has been a long road for Drexel, a member of the 2017 recruiting class. He chose Pitt over Rutgers, his only other power-five offer during the recruiting process. Prior to this season he had only appeared in three games, but once the game started last week he felt at home on the field.

“I think for me the biggest thing was going into your first start you always have those slight nerves, but as soon as that first play the first time you get hit in the mouth they go away and now I don’t really have any of that,” he said.

Still it was a little weird for Drexel to walk into the film room on Sunday and see himself playing center, and not Morrissey. He was able to watch himself and grade himself out for a change rather than seeing how Morrissey played.

“It was definitely a little weird,” Drexel said of that Sunday film study. “I’m so used to seeing him every Sunday coming in watching film, seeing him. So yea I was pretty happy it was me.”

Pitt is coming off two straight one-point losses, and while that might be discouraging for a team, Drexel feels the offensive line and team at large is excited to get back on the field and get a chance to redeem themselves Saturday when the Panthers hit the road to take on the 13th ranked Miami Hurricanes.

“To be honest we’re pretty fired up,” said Drexel. "We talk a lot about how we’re two points away from being 5-0 and we’re a damn good team still and we believe that and we’re going to out and play like we are.”