Aaron Donald had long thought about giving back to the University of Pittsburgh

For Donald, the two-time reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and former Panther star, Pitt doesn’t just represent the college he went to, but the place that molded and shaped him into the person and player he is today.

So when Donald got a 6-year, 135 million dollar extension from the Rams last August, the wheels started in motion for Donald to donate, culminating with a seven-figure financial commitment to the Pitt Football Championship Fund that was announced on Friday.

Speaking to the media on Saturday before Pitt’s Spring Game, Donald expressed disbelief in the position he is today, in the finances he’s gained to make such a commitment.

“You never dream this big. You always have big dreams, but this is past what I ever expected to have the opportunity to do,” Donald said. “To have the opportunity to do this today and be here and give back to the student athletes and former players and things like that, you can’t really put it into words. It’s just a blessing.”

Donald, 27 years old, is the youngest seven-figure donor in University of Pittsburgh history. For his pledge, the ground floor of Pitt's Duratz Athletic Complex practice facility will be renamed the "Aaron Donald Football Performance Center."

Over the past few years, Donald has become a fixture at Pitt’s practice facility, thwarting Los Angeles for Pittsburgh in the offseason. His relationship with the University has only grown, serving as motivation for his donation.

“This is home. I love LA, but Pittsburgh just is home. This is what I know. This is where I was born and raised. This is what molded me to make me who I am,” Donald said.

Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke said that Donald’s donation serves as proof of his belief in the football program’s future, in addition to the impact to the impact it’s had on him. Donald echoed such thoughts, noting the relationship he’s built with Pat Narduzzi, and the current team.

“I feel like I played for him for four years,” Donald said. “I love the things he’s doing with this University, and this team. I’m on board.”

Donald hopes he can become a trendsetter for other alumni to give back, but said that he wants others to donate because “it comes from the heart,” not because they’re following his lead. No matter, Lyke said she’s “honored” by Donald’s donation. The feelings are mutual for Donald.

“I wouldn’t be here where I am today without the University of Pittsburgh,” Donald said. “They took a chance on me when a lot of people didn’t want to. I can’t thank them enough.”