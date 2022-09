Dior Johnson's commitment to Pitt was one of the most unlikely developments this offseason, but it has a chance to be one of the most significant for the Panthers. Johnson spoke to Panther-Lair.com about why he picked Pitt, his relationship with Jeff Capel, his chemistry with his Pitt teammates and a lot more.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube for more exclusive Pitt video content.