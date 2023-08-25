The University of Pittsburgh released a statement on Friday evening indicating Dior Johnson, a redshirt freshman on the basketball team, is no longer with the program or university.

"Dior Johnson is no longer attending the University of Pittsburgh" was the school's official statement on the matter.

Johnson came to Pitt as a heralded four-star recruit in the class of 2022, the highest-ranked player to sign under current head coach Jeff Capel, but will leave Pittsburgh without ever participating in one game. He was a one-time five star, but throughout the recruiting process he had previously committed to Syracuse and Oregon before finding a landing spot with the Panthers.

Prior to the start if the 2022-23 regular season, Johnson was arrested and charged with aggravated and simple assault, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and strangulation in regards to an incident in September at an Oakland apartment. He was subsequently suspended from all team activities until the matter was resolved.

On December 9th of 2022, Johnson's plead guilty to two misdemeanor accounts. He was reinstated to the team on December 28th, though it was announced he would redshirt for the remainder of the season. Johnson appeared on the bench for the team's home games and practiced with the team.

Johnson was back as a full member of the team this summer. He traveled with the team to Spain for an international tour earlier this month. He suited up with the Panthers during the trip to Spain and was heading into this season contending for the starting point guard job.

Following the departure of Johnson, Pitt will head into the 2023-24 regular season with 11 scholarship players. It also means it is likely a true freshmen, either Carlton Carrington or Jaland Lowe, will ultimately assume the point guard position.