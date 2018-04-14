A three-year letterman and a player looking to finally break through emerged as the most improved players of spring, as Pat Narduzzi announced Saturday that Connor Dintino and Anthony McKee are the 2018 winners of the Ed Conway Award.

Dintino, a redshirt senior from Mashpee, Mass., finished spring camp as the first-team left guard. He played in 35 games over the last three seasons, missing just two, and getting work at a variety of positions. He was a defensive tackle who moonlit as a fullback in 2016 before moving to the offensive line full-time last season.

Most of his playing time has come on special teams, but he could be in position to contribute on the offensive line in his final year of eligibility.

“Connor has really asserted himself as a player and leader on the offensive line this spring,” Narduzzi said in a press release. “His approach and preparation have been outstanding. We are really excited about the type of senior year he can have.”

McKee arrived as part of Narduzzi’s first recruiting class in 2015, but after redshirting that season, he did not play in any games in 2016. He finally got on the field last season and played in two games: the blowout loss to Oklahoma State and the season finale against Miami.

With Oluwaseun Idowun sidelined this spring due to injury, McKee saw more opportunities at Star linebacker.

“Anthony really took advantage of increased repetitions this spring,” Narduzzi said. “His consistency and production were outstanding. I think the light went on for him and his emergence is really going to benefit our entire defense.”