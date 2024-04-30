Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham will both be back for their junior seasons with the Panthers, per a post from the Pitt men’s basketball official social media account.

“Volvemos” translates to “We return” in English. The Diaz Graham twins are natives of Spain, having moved from the Canary Islands to America to play at IMG Academy in Bradenton (Fla.) ahead of the 2021-22 season. They signed with Pitt and played contributing reserve roles as freshmen in 2022-23, with Guillermo averaging 3.5 points and 3.2 rebounds in 12 minutes per game and Jorge averaging 2.9 points and 2.2 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per game.

This past season, Guillermo emerged as the No. 2 center behind Federiko Federiko, averaging 6.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 40.5% from three (with 32 makes, no less). Jorge was a top reserve at wing before an injury sidelined him after 16 games; during his time on the court, he averaged 3.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

With a different look at center this season after the addition of Florida State transfer Cam Corhen and the healthy debut of 2023 four-star recruit Papa Kante, Guillermo should find himself playing on the wing more. That role could come potentially as a replacement for Blake Hinson at power forward - his 40.5% three-point shooting trailed only Hinson’s 42.1% on Pitt’s roster last season.

Guillermo could also swing inside to spell Corhen for minutes.

Jorge will likely see time at power forward and small forward; despite his 6’11” height, the Pitt staff has viewed him as a wing since he arrived, and he figures to play on the perimeter again this coming season.

After the transfer portal additions of Corhen and Houston guard Damian Dunn, Jeff Capel and company have two scholarship spots available this offseason.