Diaz Graham twins find the 'perfect fit'

Pitt hit for a double in the 2022 class today with the commitments of twins Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham.

Natives of the Canary Islands, the Diaz Graham brothers played this past season at IMG Academy in Florida and will enroll at Pitt as members of the 2022 class.

“We chose Pitt not just for one specific reason, but for a lot of things we liked about it,” Guillermo told Panther-Lair.com. “It was a really tough decision because the other schools we were thinking about were great too. Being able to play in the ACC is big-time and that is something we could not turn down.”

Jorge agreed that playing in the ACC is appealing, even if he and his brother know it will be challenging.

“It’s not going to be easy,” Jorge said. “The ACC has a lot of good coaches and great players and a lot of potential NBA players so it is going to be hard for us at first especially because of our physicality but we are going to work on that right away and I think once we get our bodies right, we can make a good impact in the ACC.”

Pitt assistant coach Tim O’Toole was the leader in this recruitment ,and he immediately thought Jorge and Guillermo could be a fit for the Panthers.

“When we first met Coach O’Toole, he told us that his team needed shooters right away because they were struggling shooting it from deep,” Guillermo said. “He told us he thought we could be those guys because we are skilled forwards that can shoot it.”

Pitt center John Hugley spent some time with the Diaz Graham twins on their official visits, and that seemed to play an important part in the decision.

“We were able to meet John Hugley on our visit and we have always really liked him and how he plays because we think we fit well with his style of play,” Jorge said. “John likes to share the ball and we do too so it really is a perfect fit.”

Expectations are going to be a bit higher this upcoming season for Pitt because of the roster turnover. It is unknown right now if the Diaz Graham twins will step on the court right away for Pitt but when they do, Guillermo said the fans have certain expectations for them.

“Pitt fans are going to enjoy watching us,” he said. “We both like to share the ball and we are both team players. We know how to play beautiful basketball and we want beautiful basketball to be played at Pitt. Big John Hugley loves to share the ball as he is a great passer so we are really excited about playing with him. I think it is going to be a really good year for us this upcoming season.”



