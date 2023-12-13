Pitt will be without all three of its top cornerbacks from 2023 next season, as M.J. Devonshire’s career as a Panther has come to an end.

On Wednesday afternoon, the East-West Shrine Bowl announced that Devonshire had accepted an invitation to participate in that event, and Panther-Lair.com later received further confirmation that Devonshire did decide not to return to Pitt in 2024.

An Aliquippa native who was a four-star recruit in the class of 2019, Devonshire signed with Kentucky and played two seasons for the Wildcats before transferring to Pitt ahead of the 2021 season.

One he joined the Panthers, Devonshire played in all but one game over the last three seasons - 38 games in total, of which he started 18 (nine in 2022 and nine in 2023). In those three seasons, he recorded eight interceptions, and he had a flair for the dramatic with three touchdowns on interception returns.

His first pick-six came in Pitt’s Week One win over West Virginia in 2022. In that game, the Panthers were tied with the Mountaineers 31-31 late in the fourth quarter before Devonshire collected a deflected pass and ran 56 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

Later that season, Devonshire picked off Brennan Armstrong and ran for a 29-yard pick-six on the first play of Pitt’s 37-7 win at Virginia.

And this season, Devonshire added his third career pick-six when he recorded an interception late in the third quarter of Pitt’s win over Louisville and returned it 86 yards for a score.

Devonshire also scored a touchdown on an 82-yard punt return against Rhode Island last season, making him the first Pitt player to score on an interception return and a punt return in the same season since fellow Aliquippa alum Darrelle Revis did it in 2006.

Devonshire was named to the All-ACC second team as a return specialist in 2022, and he made the all-conference second team as a cornerback this past season.

With Devonshire departing, Pitt will be without its top three cornerbacks from 2023. Marquis Williams and A.J. Woods both finished their eligibility this season; Williams, Woods and Devonshire accounted for every start at cornerback, and according to Pro Football Focus, they played 1,679 defensive snaps - all but 69 of the total cornerback snaps.