Panther-lair - Devonshire feeling at home in Pittsburgh

MJ Devonshire was one of the most coveted prospects in the state of Pennsylvania in the class of 2019. He was graded as a four-star cornerback and was an explosive return man as well. Devonshire led legendary high school powerhouse Aliquippa to WPIAL and PIAA titles in 2018 and had a host of scholarship offers.

In the end, he ultimately chose Kentucky over a number of programs, including Pitt, almost two years ago to the day. Now he is on a new path.

After two years of not seeing a lot of action on the field at Kentucky and a quick stay in the NCAA transfer portal, he found a home at Pitt. He saw his hometown program in a different light during his second time going through the recruiting process.

“The first time around, I was a kid and I really wasn’t sure what I was looking for,” Devonshire admitted to reporters on Wednesday morning. “I was just going into it like it was a video game, like it was a fairytale. Being older and more mature you’re able to make a better decision that fits you and knowing what you’re looking for and knowing what you want in a school.”

Pitt did not change the recruiting tactics with the talented defensive back, but Devonshire himself acknowledged he heard things differently this time around with the benefit of being older.

"I just loved the conversation I had with Coach (Archie) Collins and carrying over even from when I was in high school and his pitched never changed,” Devonshire said of how he committed to Pitt. "He said the same things to me and like I said, I’m more mature and I understand what he’s saying and comprehend sometimes and understand.”

Devonshire will join two former Aliquippa teammates at Pitt in wide receiver Will Gipson and quarterback Eli Kosanovich, two players he talked to throughout the process. The comfort level for Devonshire is apparent. He is close to home and practicing and working out in a place that feels familiar.

“I feel comfortable and walking in, there was no butterflies, I immediately felt at home,” he said of being back at Pitt's Southside facility as a player.

Aside from the comfort level of playing at Pitt, he likes the brand of football the program plays as well. The Panthers use an aggressive style of football, something that resonates with cornerback from Aliquippa.

“That’s the biggest thing we talked about with me and Coach Collins was having a chance to compete because in this game you’re going to give up catches and you’re going to make big plays - there’s up’s and down’s, it’s emotional, but they compete every play,” Devonshire said of the Panthers’ secondary. “There’s no change, they’re going to do what they do best and they’re going to get it done, and I love that about this defense. You’re going to compete every play from start to finish and that’s the biggest thing for me.”

Devonshire can see first hand how talented, local defensive backs have stayed home and competed at Pitt and have gone on to get a chance to play at the next level. Jordan Whitehead will be suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in the Super Bowl. Dane Jackson was drafted last year by the Buffalo Bills, and guys from the 2020 team like Damar Hamlin and Paris Ford are in the running to be selected in the draft this spring.

“Seeing those guys go to the league and be able to do that and have that opportunity is amazing, especially guys like Damar Hamlin and Paris Ford, you know guys that are from this city and seeing that gives people hope,” Devonshire explained. "Like a lot of times I look at them, and I’m like ‘Man they did it and they’re where I’m from, so why can’t I?’