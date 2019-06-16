News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-16 16:11:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Denson checks out Pitt for the first time

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
@JimHammett
Staff

Tee Denson is a 6’1” and 175-pound cornerback out of Atlanta (Ga). He has been hearing from the Pitt coaching staff for a while now, and finally made it up to Pittsburgh for an official visit this ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}