Dennis, Warren grab weekly ACC honors

Two Pitt players earned All-ACC recognition for their play against Clemson over the weekend. The 17th-ranked Panthers produced a big home victory over the Tigers by a score of 27-17 at Heinz Field. The win propels Pitt to a 6-1 record on the year, as the Panthers get set to take on Miami this weekend at home.

It should come as no surprise that Pitt junior linebacker Sir'Vocea Dennis picked up some recognition for his play last week. Dennis was named co-ACC Linebacker of the Week with Clemson linebacker James Skalski. Dennis made a game-changing play in Pitt's win over the Tigers when he intercepted a DJ Uiagalelei shovel pass and returned it 50-yards for a touchdown. It increased Pitt's third quarter lead to 21-7 and Clemson never got within single digits of the Panthers after that play.

“I’m just going to set it straight here: I was just in the right place at the right time,” Dennis said after the game "It was a great play call by Coach Bates and that play put me in position to be in that spot.”

Dennis also recorded a pair of tackles in the victory as well. On the season, the Syracuse native is second on the team in tackles with 41. He has three tackles for loss and a sack, to go along with the interception from Saturday. Dennis has transitioned to playing middle linebacker this season after earning third-team All-ACC honors as an outside linebacker in 2020.

Pitt senior left tackle Carter Warren was named co-ACC Offensive linemen of the week. He is sharing the honors with Louisville linemen Caleb Chandler. Warren helped pave the way for 464 yards of offense, a season-high allowed by the stingy Clemson defense. Warren protected Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett's blind side and did not allow a sack personally.

Pitt was also able to stay on the field for nearly the entire fourth quarter to put the game on ice. Three different Pitt running backs rushed for at least 30 yards against the Tigers, led by 66 from freshman Rodney Hammond.

"Those guys really controlled the line of scrimmage," Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett said of his offensive line. "Hats off to them for all the hard work and all the extra time that those guys put in so I’m incredibly proud of them.”

Warren, a 6'5" senior, has started 28 games in his Pitt career. In his third year as the regular starter at left tackle, Pitt's offense is having some of its best success in years. The Panthers are the highest scoring team in the ACC as they are averaging 45 points per game. Pitt's veteran offensive line led by Waeren features three other seniors and a junior, making it one of the most experienced lines in college football.