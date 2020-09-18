Panther-lair - Dennis relishing opportunity to play against his hometown team

It was a bit of a surprise when Pitt landed SirVocea Dennis in the class of 2019 just before signing day. Pitt’s class appeared to be about done and a surprise commitment on February 2, 2019 changed all that.

Dennis was a two-star recruit and committed to the Air Force Academy. Pat Narduzzi and the Pitt staff found him the old-fashioned way you could say.

Narduzzi and the Pitt coaches were checking in on 2020 recruits at The Peddie School in New Jersey, but they stumbled across Dennis on the word of his coach. After watching some film and some videos of Dennis displaying his athleticism by dunking a basketball, Narduzzi was sold.

“I offered him on the spot,” Narduzzi said on Thursday. “We brought him in that weekend and he committed and it was over.”

Dennis credits Narduzzi and tight ends coach Tim Salem for selling him on Pitt in a short amount of time.

“He’s a great recruiter at that, but he has some other great coaches that are also great recruiters like Coach Salem,” Dennis said. “Turbo is a great guy and a great coach, but on the recruiting level, he’s awesome.”

Dennis never really knew if he would play power-five football. He grew up in upstate New York, but recruiting never picked up for him despite being an all-state caliber player for Christian Brothers Academy. He sustained an Achilles tear during his senior year of high school, which didn’t help matters either. Dennis opted for the Prep school route, and it proved to be beneficial for him.

“Prep helped me a lot developing my body, developing my mind and just knowing the game of football more, so I appreciate my time at prep and my coaches at prep,” Dennis recounted on his time in New Jersey.

Now Dennis is in his second year with the Pitt program, and is making an impact right away. The New York native appeared in eight games in 2019, and is the the team’s top reserve outside linebacker this season after putting together a very strong fall camp.

“I just think he’s a really intelligent player,” Pitt linebackers coach Rob Harley said of Dennis. "He is a post-grad, so he’s a year older than most of our true freshman from last year, so he just has a little bit of an older mind, he’s intelligent, and he can understand those things when we’re trying to scheme up on people.”

Dennis is relishing the opportunity to play against his hometown team this afternoon. His mother is a big fan of Syracuse and he grew up cheering for the Orange. An injury prevented him from traveling to The Dome in 2019, and he’s ready to square off with Syracuse for the first time.

“It’s going to be surreal, you know at my senior year I didn’t think I’d be playing at this level,” Dennis said. "I didn’t even think I’d be playing football again. Just to be here I’m very excited and to be playing the hometown team, I’m even more elated.”