Dennis grabs ACC Linebacker of the week honors

Pitt linebacker Sir'Vocea Dennis picked up some recognition for his performance in Pitt's 30-23 overtime win over North Carolina on Thursday night. Dennis recorded nine tackles, three tackles for loss, and had a sack over the Tar Heels as the 21st ranked Panthers improved to 8-2 on the season. That showing earns him ACC Linebacker of the Week honors announced by the conference on Monday afternoon.

It marks the second time this season Dennis has been named the ACC Linebacker of the Week. The junior from New York is tied for the team lead with Brandon Hill in tackles with 65 this season. Dennis has also posted 7 tackles for loss, two sacks, and an interception returned for a touchdown back in the Clemson game.

Dennis was key in Pitt's victory on Thursday. As a whole the Pitt defense came up big on third downs, limiting the Tar Heels to a 6-of-16 conversion line. Pitt also held North Carolina to 0-of-4 on fourth down attempts. Pitt had five sacks as a team, and had a game clinching interception to shut out the Tar Heels in overtime.

Dennis has been working mostly as a middle linebacker this season. As a sophomore, Dennis forced his way into the Pitt lineup and earned third-team All-ACC honors after recording 14.5 tackles for loss in 2020 playing on the outside primarily. He has made the move to middle linebacker this season and has played better in the second half of the season.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi was pleased with his middle linebacker following the game on Thursday.

"He was outstanding," Narduzzi said of Dennis on Thursday. "He's taken over that Mike position. And he makes a lot of plays in there, too. He makes them wherever he is. And I was happy with the effort he put out there today."

Dennis and the Pitt defense faces another tough challenge this Saturday as Virginia and its high-powered offense led by Brennan Armstorng comes to Heinz Field in a game that will likely decide the champion of the ACC Coastal.

Armstrong is currently third in the NCAA in passing with 3,557 yards on the season. He did not play in last week's game against Notre Dame, and Virginia lost 28-3 without him. Pitt expects Armstrong to play and Bronco Mendenhall listed him as 'day-to-day'.