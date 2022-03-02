Dennis adds responsibility of leading the linebackers

The weight of expectations for Sir’Vocea Dennis is a bit higher than they were a season ago. Not only is he expected to be the team’s top linebacker and one of the very best at his position in the ACC, he also has to be a leader for his group, and at times, a coach as well.

Dennis is 6’1” and 230-pound senior. He was a second team All-ACC pick a year ago after registering a team-high 87 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks. Dennis is the team’s top returning linebacker, and in a sense he’s the only linebacker really returning with significant playing experience.

Pitt lost veteran mainstays like Phil Campbell, Johnny Petrishen, and Chase Pine to graduation. Other prominent contributors like Cam Bright and Wendell Davis hit the transfer portal.

Dennis is the top returning player here, and will be vital to the team’s success in 2022. He downplays the impact it will have on his role for the team, but acknowledges he does have some added responsibility.

“I don’t want to say it impacts it a lot, because my role is still the same, but now there’s different pieces behind it,” Dennis told reporters after the first spring practice on Monday. “I’m just excited to get the guys on the same level that me and the guys were at last year.”

“Obviously we’re young, not too much experience. But they’re eager to learn and I think they’re willing to get things down just put in the work so we can get to that point.”

Having the pressure of being not only the team’s top linebacker, but also leading the group and helping the coaches out is something head coach Pat Narduzzi feels Dennis is more than capable of doing because of his intelligence as a player.

“Sir’Vocea is maybe one of the smartest guys on the team, if not the smartest guy on the defense,” Narduzzi said of the senior middle linebacker. “He’s great. We can challenge him mentally with a bunch of different stuff.”

Dennis is the focal point of the linebackers, but there are others who have potential. Fellow senior Brandon George has played a lot of football during his time at Pitt and should be ready to move into a bigger role. There are promising young players such as Bangally Kamara and Solomon DeShields that the coaches seem excited about, along with Notre Dame graduate transfer Shayne Simon.

Simon is someone that has caught Dennis’ eye already.

“That guy is amazing,” he said of Pitt’s newest linebacker. “He talks verbiage well, he picks up on things very quickly. Shayne is a good addition to our linebacker room.”

Kamara is another player the senior expects to emerge this year.

“Bangally made major jumps, especially from his freshman year to now,” Dennis said of the third year linebacker. “Now he’s trying to understand the defense, trying to understand the concepts and his role in the defense. Bangally is going to be a bright, bight, bright young kid on the field.”

So there does appear to be some talent and players with promise, it’s all a matter of working to find the best three to put on the field.

“They’ve been good in meetings and we’ll find out today,” Narduzzi said of when asked where the linebackers are currently. “The big thing is mentally, are they where they are supposed to go? Then they’ve got to make the play. The big thing is are they able to lineup and execute it properly and then physically are they going to make the tackle. We’ll find out on Friday.”

Pitt first day in shoulder pads is on Friday, and it should be a good indicator of where things stand with the linebacker position in the early stages of spring camp.