DeMatha lineman has good first visit to Pitt
Golden Achumba made his first visit to Pitt over the weekend, and the DeMatha lineman saw more than he expected. “That was my first time being there and I liked it a lot,” Achumba told Panther-Lair...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news