Defensive standout adds Pitt offer
Bangally Kamara is one of the top defensive players in the state of Ohio in the class of 2020. At 6’2” and 195 pounds he is a bit of a hybrid player, but he is expected to play linebacker at the ne...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news