If the 8,089 Pitt fans who descended on Heinz Field Saturday afternoon did so in search of offensive fireworks at the Panthers’ Blue-Gold Game, they were likely disappointed.

But if they came to the North Shore looking for evidence to support all the talk of the team’s defense being an improved unit and possibly the strength of the team this season, then they got that in spades, as the Blue beat the Gold 10-3.

The game-winning touchdown of the afternoon came in the final minute when redshirt junior cornerback Dane Jackson picked off a Kenny Pickett pass and returned it 60 yards for a score to break a 3-3 tie.

Pickett tried to lead the Gold Team to a tying score with 57 seconds left, but his final four snaps included an incomplete pass and two sacks, providing a fitting finish to a game that saw head coach Pat Narduzzi blow a very liberal whistle. With the quarterbacks off-limits to the defensive players, all sacks came by Narduzzi’s whistle, and he used it to the tune of 13 total sacks.

Redshirt sophomore Patrick Jones led the charge on sacks, recording 2.5, but Deslin Alexandre (2 sacks) and Dewayne Hendrix (1.5) weren’t far behind on the Gold defense. For the Blue Team, redshirt freshman linebacker Cam Bright and redshirt sophomore defensive end Rashad Weaver had 1.5 sacks each, and Kyle Nunn, Amir Watts and James Folston had one each (the Blue defense was also credited with a team sack).

Pickett finished with 140 yards on 13-of-23 passing, while his counterpart, JUCO transfer Ricky Town, completed just one of his nine pass attempts, a 46-yard bomb to redshirt freshman Michael Smith. But that was the extent of the Blue Team’s offensive success; Town was also charged with 39 lost yards on six sacks, and the Blue rushing attack was completely ineffective, as running backs Darrin Hall and Todd Sibley combined for two net yards on eight rushing attempts.

The Gold Team didn’t do much better on the group, averaging exactly one yard per rushing attempt as an offense. But that included Pickett’s net loss of 31 yards on seven sacks, while sophomore AJ Davis actually had a little bit of success, rushing 13 times for 38 yards but hitting a couple nice runs in the process.

Still, defense was the name of the game on Saturday. The Blue Team won despite completing just one pass and gaining a net total of 22 yards of offense - a total surpassed by Jackson’s interception return yardage.

Of course, the offensive performances came with the caveat of the split offensive lines. With the draft format of the Blue-Gold Game, the lines on each squad were a mix of first and second - and third - team offensive linemen. That likely played into the struggles in the ground game and in pass protection.

Still, the results of the spring game largely followed the biggest storyline of camp. Pitt’s defense finished the 2017 season on a strong note and carried that performance into this spring.