Davis talks Capel and Pitt
R.J. Davis is one of the top guards in New York City for the class of 2020. He plays for Archbishop Stepniac High School and averaged 25.4 points per game during his junior season. The Pitt coachin...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news