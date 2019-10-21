Pitt’s search for a running game isn’t likely to reach a conclusion anytime soon, but the Panthers took a positive step in Friday’s 27-20 win at Syracuse.

While the team only gained a net total of 145 rushing yards on 45 attempts (an average of 3.4 yards per carry) the number was better for the running backs, who had 152 yards on 32 attempts (4.8 yards per carry).

But the best stat was an individual one, as junior A.J. Davis had 103 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, averaging 6.4 yards per attempt and setting the pace for the game, his team and his career in the process.

“A.J., obviously he was back and healthy and we’re glad to have him back,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said after the game. “But he did a nice job, ran hard. That last run he had, he was bulling through people and got the first down, which really ended the game. It was a nice, hard run.

“A.J.’s a good tailback. He’s our starting tailback that we hadn’t had for a few weeks and it showed out there.”

Davis rejoined Pitt’s lineup on Friday after missing the previous two games due to injury, and while his absence was felt in those two contests, the Panthers’ running game has been an issue all season. Pitt ranks No. 12 in the ACC, averaging 120.6 rushing yards per game - a far cry from 2018, when the Panthers were carried by a dominant ground attack.

But the 2018 offense was anchored by a pair of seniors in Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall; without those two players on the roster, the team entered 2019 with question marks in the backfield. Davis was the oldest player on the roster as a veteran with two years of experience, but his workload in those two years consisted of 48 rushing attempts and 174 yards - or 3.6 yards per carry.

Through the first four games of 2019, Davis didn’t open many eyes. He broke a few big plays on screens and wheel routes in the opening weeks, but his rushing - and the team’s rushing - left much to be desired. Davis rushed for 184 yards total against Virginia, Ohio, Penn State and UCF before sitting out the wins over Delaware and Duke.

Davis returned to action for the Syracuse and responded with the first 100-yard game of his career.

“We definitely missed him and Vince (Davis); we missed both of those guys the last couple games,” quarterback Kenny Pickett said. “He’s a huge piece to the offense, not only in the run game but the passing game. He does a great job in protection, getting out of the backfield and making plays. So it was great to have him back.”

Davis scored a touchdown for Pitt in the second quarter, but his biggest runs came at the end of the game. With his team holding a 10-point lead as the clock ticked under three minutes to go, Davis picked up two first downs to seal the victory for Pitt. Those runs included a 10-yard pickup on the first play of the drive and then a three-yard run on third-and-2 that saw Davis physically impose his will to get the win.

That wasn’t the first time Davis has had a hand in a game-clinching drive. In Pitt’s Week Two win over Ohio, the Panthers got the ball with 7:05 on the clock in the fourth quarter and a 10-point lead on the scoreboard. Davis had three carries for 25 yards on the possession, including an 18-yard run that moved the offense close to midfield.

“We had to lean on the running game a lot toward the end of the game,” Davis said after the Syracuse game. “We wouldn’t have done it without our hogs.”

Through five games this season, Davis has rushed for 287 yards and three touchdowns on 58 carries. He has also caught 13 passes for 185 yards, and his average of 6.7 yards per offensive touch actually compares favorably to the numbers Ollison (6.2 yards per touch) and Hall (7.8 yards per touch) produced last season.

Davis’ separation from Ollison and Hall is what he can produce in the passing game, as he already has 120 more receiving yards this season than either back did last year. But what Pitt needs is a running game; the Panthers need more 100-yard games out of Davis, in addition to complementary work from freshman Vincent Davis, sophomore V’Lique Carter and redshirt sophomore Todd Sibley.

“I think we’re getting better every day,” Davis said Friday night. “Every day, we work hard running the ball. People doubt us about running the ball in a game, so that’s a big chip on our shoulders and we come out every weekend and play hard, run hard.”