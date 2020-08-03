Davis continues to bide his time
Derrick Davis has a top seven and a plan to graduate early; now all he needs is a chance to actually visit colleges.That’s what the four-star safety prospect from Gateway was hoping to do over the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news