New Pitt offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau met the media on Wednesday and talked about the Panthers' linemen, offensive coordinator Kade Bell and a lot more. Here's video and a full rundown of what he said.

What’s the key to playing offensive line?

Darveau: I played offensive line back in the day, and it was back in the old Big East days - back in ’04 and ’05, I played offensive line. To me, the key to playing offensive line, it all starts with toughness. You have to be a tough player, not just physically but mentally, because this college football game, playing offensive line at this level, it is a grind. It’s a grind, in going out there and hitting every day, it’s a grind in learning the playbook, it’s a grind in the weight room, it’s a grind over there in the training room there with the meals and pulling back every once in awhile. You know, maybe saying, ‘One less chicken wing, chicken breast, something.’ So it’s always about the toughness. And then from there, we build into our technique and into our assignment. But everything, to me, starts with toughness all the time.

Will you be involved much with the game-planning and things like that?

Darveau: Coach Kade and I will work closely with the game plan with each other. We’ll consult with each other. Obviously, it’s Coach Bell’s offense, and whatever he wants to run, we’re going to run. He’s had, obviously, so much success running the ball, throwing the ball around, just in general, so I really look to him as just a great play-caller and I’m going to defer to whatever he wants to do. But I will have some input into it.

What do you think are the biggest challenges this offensive line has ahead of itself after some struggles last season?

Darveau: I think, just going back and watching last season, I think the biggest thing we have to do, we have to stay healthy. We’ve got to be available. We’ve got to be out there playing. We’ve got to have a big squad of guys that are available on Saturdays - not just from a starting five standpoint, but from depth. Because things will happen, guys will get injured, stuff will happen to people, so we’ve got to have some backups there that can come in there and play a high level of offensive line play. So we’ve got to stay healthy to be successful, I think.

You’ve worked with Kade for a couple years; how would you describe his offense and him as a play-caller and game-planner?

Darveau: The thing that I think makes him so special is his ability to get guys open. He’s got so many different ways to manipulate defenses, to get players open, to manipulate big plays. I’ve never seen anything like it, and I’ve been around for a little bit. I’ve never really seen a guy who’s so good at scheming things up and getting players open, not just from a receiver standpoint but the running backs, too. Understanding fronts, understanding blitzes, understanding stunts and how to attack those things. He’s done such a great job in my time with him of doing those things that we need to be successful on offense. I’m so thrilled just to be with him again.

For the players returning, this is a whole different style. How do you prepare the offensive line and what do you do differently?

Darveau: Conditioning. Coach Stacc. Conditioning. So we’ll have to get them into shape, and they’ve done a great job just throughout the weight room and out there in practice. We’re going at a really high tempo in practice, so they’re getting a lot of reps at it, so they’re going to have to be in shape to be able to play in this offense, and I think that’s something that will come pretty quick. And then they’re going to have to really learn, because when you play at a high tempo, things happen fast. The play call comes in and then all of a sudden, bang, that ball is snapped. So our guys have got to be on top of the playbook and they’ve got to understand it like they understand the back of their hands.

You obviously have a connection to Coach Bell, but what made you want to take this job specifically?

Darveau: I’ll tell you, the history of line play here - I was at the recruiting event, the Signing Day event, and Jimbo Covert talked to me about offensive line play for like 15 minutes, and it was the coolest thing I’ve ever been a part of. It was awesome. And that history that we have here, not just offensive line play but defensive line play, like, how could that not attract an offensive line coach? It would be impossible. I’d have to not have a pulse to not want to be here. So, to me, Pitt is a dream job for any line coach on either side of the ball, and I’m just so thankful to Coach Narduzzi and Coach Bell for bringing me along.

In your interactions with these guys on the offensive line, who has stood out as leaders?

Darveau: Yeah, it would be unfair of me to single anybody out just yet, because when you play offensive line, you have to hit. And the guys, we haven’t hit anybody yet; we’ve just kind of run around and things like that. So I would reserve answering that question until I see some people hit, because that’s such a big part of what we do. You can talk all you want, but you have to hit. You have to be able to move somebody off the football. So when spring ball opens up and you and I talk in a month, I’ll give you an answer to that question and we’ll have a little better direction on where we’re at on that.

Injuries were a big concern for Pitt last year but with that was experience that younger guys got, and there are a lot of younger guys in your room right now that have played. What’s the advantage that you’ve seen from their experience?

Darveau: Well, it’s less of a learning curve. Usually, you’ve got a bunch of freshmen and they’re walking around all wide-eyed and scared to talk to anybody and scared to do anything wrong; these guys have been thrown into battle. They’re tested already. So they have a little bit more confidence about them. They’ve got a little bit more technique about them. Obviously, Coach Borbs did a great job developing these guys in the past, and they’re more ready to play in a football game than your traditional freshmen are. That’s been good for me to be able to see that from our young players.

How much does it help to have your starting tackles back from last year in Baer and Taylor?

Darveau: Absolutely love those two players. Great human beings, and that’s kind of what’s important to me: it’s not just that you’re a great player, but you’re a great human being, and I think those two are great human beings. Obviously whenever you’ve got athletic tackles like they are, it opens up your run game. Now your protections are opened up, your outside zones, your counters, you can pull them, you can do all sorts of things with them instead of just running straight ahead like a bulldozer. So it allows us to be a little more multiple in our playbook and multiple in our run game and multiple in our protection. If we need to do something special with them, we can, because one, they’re experienced, and two, they’re both really athletic, and three, they’re great people who want to be great offensive linemen so they’ll learn whatever we ask them to learn.

For guys who have come into this offense, how have you seen them adapt? What’s the process from where they start to where they get?

Darveau: Yeah, we ran into it today. It’s a great question, because we’re about halfway through our install right now, and it starts to pile up in their heads. You kind of see their heads spin a little bit like an old cartoon or something. You can kind of see the hamster in the brain spinning. So that’s been the thing in Coach Bell’s offense, that once we can clear that hump, that initial install hump - the first time they hear it and the first time they hear what this play is called and what this means to them and how we block this - once they clear that, you can really move on to the technique of it and the details of the play. That’s always been the difficult thing with us is getting over that initial hump, and I think that’s in any offense; unless you’re running the simplest offense in the world, I think there’s always going to be a hurdle you’ve got to clear the first time they hear it.

Is it true that offensive linemen are the smartest guys on the team?

Darveau: And the best looking, too. You left that part out.

Yes, absolutely. 100%.

They kind of have to be, right?

Darveau: You have to be a smart human being. You’ve got to be mentally tough. You’ve got to be physically tough. You’ve got to really not have an ego, because as you and I both know, the glory’s not in the offensive line play. It’s in the receivers and running backs and those guys; we celebrate their victories. That gives us the happiness. When one of Coach’s running backs go for 70, that’s like eating the greatest chicken wing buffet in the world to an offensive lineman. We love it. And that’s where we get our jollies from - success from other people.

What did Jimbo tell you about offensive line play?

Darveau: He loved to tell me some old stories about toughness and coming off the football. To him, I think that was one thing he wants to see most: our guys play physical. I told him that was something we’re going to bring to the table. We’re going to be a physical offensive line. Just because it’s tempo doesn’t mean it’s not going to be tough Pitt football. That was one thing he was excited about, was us getting off the ball and not playing lateral or in the backfield or anything like that. Us setting the line of scrimmage. I told him that we were going to do our best to get that done.