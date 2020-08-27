Panther-lair - Danielson pushing for starting role

Devin Danielson signed with Pitt in the class of 2018 as a three-star recruit. Danielson starred for local powerhouse Thomas Jefferson and was a member of three WPIAL championship teams from 2015-2017. He had ten other power-five offers, but when it came to picking a college, he wanted to stick close to home.

“I really wanted to stay home,” Danielson told reporters on Wednesday on why he chose Pitt. “I love being close to my family and I love that they can come to the games and I love the coaches here and just the team.”

Thomas Jefferson Head Coach Bill Cherpak played for Pitt back in the 1980's and was an advocate for Pitt to recruit his star defensive tackle Pat Narduzzi recounted.

"Coach Cherp obviously was very instrumental in Devin being recruited by Pitt, he spoke highly of him," he said. "So I just remember watching a tough guy on tape from a tough, well-coached football program."

Danielson has a chance to take a big jump in his third year with the Pitt program.

After seeing action in four games in 2018, he became a regular member of the rotation last season. The former Thomas Jefferson standout played in all 13 games and finished with 12 tackles and one tackle for loss as a redshirt freshman.

The 2020 season could be Danielson’s breakout campaign. Pitt star defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman opted out of the season earlier this month, thus creating an opening for his job. Danielson’s name has been mentioned as much as anyone’s to seize that role, and he’s trying to run with it.

He is competing right now with fellow sophomores Tyler Bentley and David Green, as well as freshman Calijah Kancey. Danielson believes the competition has been healthy.

“It’s a battle everyday,” he said. “We’re just going out there and working our hardest and everyone is out there trying to fight for the spot.”

The shoes Danielson and the others are trying to fill are big ones. Despite opting out weeks ago, Twyman was recently named a preseason All-American by the Associated Press. He was also linked to nearly every major defensive award this offseason as well. Twyman’s work ethic was always talked about by teammates and coaches, and seeing how he prepared has helped Danielson heading into this year.

“It was amazing,” he said of playing behind Twyman. “He really taught me how to watch film, truly watch film like dive into the smallest details in an O-linemen’s stance, the keys to get a good get-off, and just a whole bunch of things.”

Pat Narduzzi has not yet disclosed who will be starting at defensive tackle, but has noted there is a competitive battle. Danielson is hoping to be the guy to come out on top.

“That’s a dream come true,” he said on potentially winning the starting job. “It’s been my dream since high school. I wanted to play college football and that’s just another step to playing more.”