As Pitt’s momentum continues to build on the court, Jeff Capel and company have things rolling off the court, too.

On Wednesday morning, fresh off another win over a ranked opponent, the Panthers landed their first commitment for the 2024 recruiting class in Lincoln Park guard Brandin Cummings.

“I chose Pitt because it’s just home to me,” Cummings told Panther-Lair.com after announcing his commitment. “And I really believe in Coach Capel and what he’s doing for the program and the city of Pittsburgh.”

Cummings is the younger brother of Pitt senior guard Nelly Cummings, himself a western Pennsylvania native who went to Bowling Green and then Colgate before joining the Panthers this offseason as a graduate transfer.

The elder Cummings is currently averaging 10.7 points and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 41.4% from the floor. Brandin Cummings has watched his brother’s success closely this season and has been in regular contact with Capel since the Pitt coach first recruited Nelly Cummings out of the transfer portal.

“I pulled the trigger now because I’m watching Coach Capel execute the vision to restore Pitt basketball exactly how he described it to me and my brother, and I want to be a part of the fight.”

Cummings is a big part of Lincoln Park’s 7-0 start to the season, as he currently leads the team in scoring at 25.7 points per game.

“What they like about me most is my toughness and winning mentality,” Cummings said. “Additionally, my ability to defend, make plays and score the ball. They told me they would like to use me for all of those things.

“Most importantly, they brought me in to win.”

Cummings chose Pitt over offers from Akron, Lafayette, Duquesne, Creighton, Youngstown State, South Carolina and Bryant. While he announced his commitment Wednesday morning, he told Panther-Lair.com that he actually made the decision earlier.

“I committed a couple of days ago, but all of my thoughts and prayers were consumed with my big bro Damar Hamlin over the last few days. So I held off making the announcement.”