The Pitt football program is gearing up for the start of spring practice later this month. The Panthers are coming off a 9-4 season in 2022 and will look to keep the momentum going forward in 2023 and it all starts in spring practice. The wide receiver position will be one to watch all offseason. The Pitt offense needs to get the passing game going at a more consistent level than what it displayed in 2022. At times there seemed to be issues with play calling, quarterback play, but also the struggles could be attributed play of the wide receivers. Pitt’s whole passing game operation last season was clunky to say the least. The one aspect of the passing game that worked well was throwing the ball to Jared Wayne. In a season where Kedon Slovis never looked quite comfortable on offense, he did find a solid connection with Wayne, who posted 60 catches for 1,062 yards and 5 touchdowns. Wayne opted to leave school after a solid four-year career, though he did have the option to return. Pitt does return two starters from last season in Bub Means and Konata Mumpfield, who both showed flashes of great play mixed in with some inconsistency. The Panthers went out and grabbed Deajon Reynolds from Florida out of the transfer portal, who is expected to help immediately. Beyond that, it’s a group of unproven underclassmen and freshman to round out the depth chart. This position can really make or break Pitt’s season in 2023. The Panthers need to have more splash plays and the receivers are a big part in that, but do they have enough weapons among this group to make that improvement? That’s one of the biggest questions this team has this offseason.

Bub Means

Does Pitt have a replacement for Jared Wayne? The Pitt offense in 2022 was pretty simple. Pitt offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. knew he had two big-time playmakers and he maximized their touches. Izzy Abanikanda posted a 1,000-yard rushing season, and Jared Wayne netted 1,000 yards receiving to cap off a quiet, but highly productive career. Wayne was a model of consistency for this team for four seasons. He finished his career 10th all-time in catches in Pitt history, and 9th in receiving yards. After taking on a secondary role most of his career, he was the featured receiver in 2022 and delivered on a very good season. His loss to the offense will be a great one for this team. It is not even just the production on the field for Wayne, we heard all season long about his leadership he brought to the team. Wayne played in 25 games the past two seasons and was pretty respected in the receiver room and the team overall. Can anyone in the receivers room match what Wayne brought in all facets? Right now, I would say no, but we will see what this group looks like during spring practice. Maybe someone can take on that kind of presence. For some of the inconsistencies he showed in 2022, Bub Means also really teased what he could be in he ever put it together. Down the stretch of the season, Means had three receptions over 37 yards and scored touchdowns against Virginia and UCLA during Pitt’s five-game winning streak to close the season. Athletically, Means has the frame of an NFL receiver and has all the tools, but he did see him have drop issues especially early in the season. Daejon Reynolds, at least physically, seems to have a lot of similar traits to Wayne. The Florida transfer stands in at 6’2” and could be an option for Pitt to use vertically with his size. Reynolds’ claim to fame is an 8-catch 165 yard game against Vanderbilt in 2022, where he scored two touchdowns. Aside from that, he was not much of a factor for Florida’s offense. At this stage, I just don’t know if Pitt has that one go-to player in the passing game this season. Wayne’s overall skill set is going to be pretty hard to match. This group has a lot of potential, but it feels like a committee-type approach in the passing game this season is likely, but we’ll see if someone can surprise and take on the lead role during spring practice.

Konata Mumpfield

Can Konata Mumpfield take a step forward?

OK, well maybe if I had to pick one player that could be the featured in the passing game, it would probably be Konata Mumpfield. I just think there is another level to his game he can reach and perhaps 2023 could be a breakout campaign for him. Mumpfield was a solid recruiting win for Pitt last offseason. After entering the transfer portal from Akron, Mumpfield was contacted by at least a dozen or so schools, and Pitt landing him was a big deal at the time. He was expected to come in and be a weapon to line up alongside Jordan Addison, but with Addison transferring he had an elevated role and did not really meet expectations. Mumpfield was second on the team in receptions with 58, but only netted 551 yards for a 9.9 year per catch average. The Akron transfer only caught one touchdown all year as well. It was not the season anyone expected from Mumpfield. Not only was Mumpfield a big recruiting win, the Pitt program did not exactly hide their excitement for him in the offseason either. He had multiple acrobatic catches in training camp and some clips of those plays made their way onto social media. The coaches and Mumpfield's teammates spoke glowingly of him as well. There was real optimism that Mumpfield was going to be a big-time player in year one, and the season he had never matched that preseason hype. I think there has to be something to that hype from last offseason, though. Mumpfield was a really good player for Akron in 2021. He made some impressive plays last season and had some productive games, like his 7 catches he had against UCLA in the Sun Bowl. And I don't think people around the program were excited about Mumpfield without reason, there might to be more to his game than what he displayed in 2022. Mumpfield is the one player I feel that can really take his game to the next level in this room.Pitt needs playmakers to emerge for this offense and Mumpfield will have every opportunity to be a marquee player in 2023. How he approached the offseason and adjusts to that role will be one of the biggest storylines leading up to the season.

Lamar Seymore (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)