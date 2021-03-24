Panther-lair - Coulibaly enters transfer portal

The Pitt basketball program announced the 6'9" sophomore center Karim Coulibaly is entering the transfer portal. Coulibaky, a native of Mali, came to Pitt as a three-star recruit in the class of 2019 out of the Scotland School in Central Pennsylvania.

“We appreciate Karim’s time and efforts here with our program and wish him luck as he looks to continue his career elsewhere,” Pitt head coach Jeff Capel said in a statement.

Coulibaly appeared in all 22 games for the Panthers this season, and earned the start in 20 of them. He averaged 5.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game game. Coulibaly registered double-figure scoring in just one game this season, a career-high 15 points against Wake Forest. His role expanded this season as he logged 22.5 minutes per game, up from just 9.4 during his freshman season.

Coulibaly becomes the third regular Pitt starter to enter the transfer portal in recent weeks. He follows starting point guard Xavier Johnson and forward Au'Diese Toney, who left the program prior to the end of the regular season.

The news of Coulibaly comes one day after the announcement that all-ACC forward Justin Champagnie is set to test the NBA Draft process, but will not hire an agent. Should Champagnie leave, sophomore guard Ithiel Horton would be the only regular returning starter off of Pitt's 10-12 team from this past season.

Pitt has also seen reserve forward Gerald Drumgoole enter the transfer portal, and senior center Terrell Brown is opting not to return to the program to use his extra year of eligibility.

As it stands today, Pitt does not have any commitments for the class of 2021, though the team remains active in looking for talent in the transfer portal.