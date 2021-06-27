Consistency leads Brown to Pitt

Camden Brown and the Pitt coaches crossed paths at a camp at FIU in the first week of June, and since then, the two have never been out of contact.

That made an impression on Brown, and when the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas receiver spent the weekend in Pittsburgh for his official visit, it all came together for a commitment.

“The consistency of the love and the way the coaches were with us and the way the players were with us,” Brown told Panther-Lair.com about his commitment. “The consistency of it. It’s just a great program.”

Brown, who first received an offer from the Panthers in January, said that Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi led the charge in maintaining that contact.

“He loved me from the start,” Brown said. “Ever since the FIU camp, we’ve stayed in touch. He texts me all the time.

“The coaches there are all great. Even on the bad stuff, like when I was looking at visiting Auburn instead of them, they stuck with me. It was all love.”

Brown’s previous plans for this weekend involved an official visit to Auburn, but when those plans fell through, he scheduled an official visit to Pitt. That gave him an opportunity to spend extended time around receivers coach Brennan Marion.

“I was with him a lot. A lot, a lot,” Brown said. “It’s great with him. He is really great in his relationships with the players and the way he opens up with people in the receiver room. He’s always going to be with you, he’s going to build you.”

In fact, Brown said that a meeting on Saturday with Marion and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple was when it fully clicked for him that he wanted to go to Pitt.

“We were in a position meeting and going over some stuff about how Coach Whipple coaches and how Coach Marion brings it together with the players, and that’s when I knew.”

Brown, 6’3” 195, is one of three receivers to commit to Pitt in the 2022 recruiting class, joining Addison Copeland, who committed two weeks ago, and Che Nwabuko, who committed ruing this weekend’s official visit.