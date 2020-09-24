Collins on Jason Pinnock, Louisville's speed, and more
Pitt secondary coach Archie Collins address the media on Wednesday. He talked about his group’s experience and the challenge they will face on Saturday against Louisville. Here is a full transcript...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news