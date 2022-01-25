Collins connection leads to Pitt offer for Ga. DB
Bryce Thornton has seen his recruitment pick up in the month of January. The class of 2023 safety out of Alpharetta (Ga.) has picked up five offers this month, and one of those came from Pitt. Arch...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news