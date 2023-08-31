What allowed PJ and Javon to earn those two starting safety spots?

Collins: Well, they’ve been working. When I talk about working - working in the offseason as well. So now they were able to come to camp and they were able to solidify their position. With that being said, we had some guys behind them that have been biting at them as well. So it’s not over yet. But the one thing about it is that they’ve been doing a great job in fall camp and they’re continuing to do a great job right now. You can see their maturity in their play and their communication is getting better each and every day.

PJ is an interesting guy to talk to. What kind of energy does he bring to your meeting room?

Collins: Oh, I love him. He keeps me going every day. If I’m down one day, he’s going to spark you up. If you’re walking around, he’s going to tell you to get running. So he’s a good motivator for the players as well as the coaches. He’ll keep you on your toes, alright?

How is your job different going from two veterans like Brandon and Erick to guys who haven’t played as much in Javon and PJ?

Collins: It makes it fun, because now you have to coach your tail off again and get the next crew ready. It’s always the next man up, and those two guys right now are the next. So it’s been fun seeing their maturation throughout fall camp as well as the offseason like I said before. But they’re doing a really good job right now.

One thing you guys emphasize a lot as coaches, especially in the secondary, is coaching the eyes and making sure you’re looking in the right spots at the right times. Brandon and Erick had years to develop that; where is the development of that for guys like PJ, Javon and even Donovan and other guys that you have?

Collins: You’re absolutely right. We talk about see a little, see a lot. So if their eyes are in the right place, they’re going to put themself in position to make more plays. With that being said, that’s a daily thing that we’re talking about, because especially when you’re a younger player and haven’t got a lot of repetition during a game, sometimes your eyes do kind of falter and go elsewhere. But they’ve been doing a really good job. I’ve been on them in one-on-ones on that as well as throughout the team periods and I think they’ve been doing pretty good there.

How much potential do you see in MJ and what can he do to take the next step as a cornerback this year?

Collins: He’s a talented player. Athletic player. Explosive player. Playmaker. Those are who he is, and if he continues to work and when he continues to work, he’ll get better and better as the season progresses. But I think we’ve got a lot of good players that have the ability to do the same. They’re an explosive bunch, all three of the guys. I’m talking AJ, I’m talking MJ and I’m talking Marquis Williams. I’ve been blessed to have guys that have had a lot of reps throughout games. And with them having a lot more game reps, they know what to look for. They’ve seen a lot more of things throughout the game that, when they’re seeing it in practice, they know how crisp you have to be during practice to be able to perform correctly during a game. So that’s the difference with those corners as well as the safeties. But again, I like where all three of those guys are. I think MJ’s going to do great.

I think it’s 52 starts between the three corners total. Are they able to help the safeties fit in and communicate? Or is that going to be on the safeties to just be those communicators and keep everyone in line?

Collins: I’ll tell you what, with them having so many game reps, they know exactly what checks should be made. And we’re always as a unit, so we live and die together. The one thing about it is, with them having so many reps, they’ve got the ability to make checks. If someone does need a little bit of help, they’ll step in and get it done very quickly. So I feel very confident in those guys on the outside being able to help out on the inside. But again, I think together as a whole, those guys are growing together at a great pace.

You’ve rotated corners a lot over the years, but safeties, you’ve tended to have two guys and not a lot of rotation. Could that change this year? Do you see more rotation with these four guys?

Collins: We’ve got a talented bunch of guys, and I think that we’ll see the guys that are ready to play. When they get on that field, I think there will be even other guys outside of Javon and PJ that make plays. So I feel confident in all of the guys that we have within that safety position as well as the corner position.

What does Donovan provide that could be more unique than what PJ and Javon can do?

Collins: He’s a smart player. Donovan’s a guy that will try to hit you. And what we always try to get him to do is, like we said, keep your eyes in the right place and then when you have the opportunity to make big plays, make them. But that’s what he brings to the table. He’s a big-bodied guy that can go in and hit you.

What’s Wofford going to show you?

Collins: Wofford. They’re going to probably mix it on up. Obviously, they’ve got a couple of new pieces within their quarterback. Obviously, Coach Watson was here back in 2017 and ’18, so it will be very interesting to see what he wants to come out and try to do. But we’ll be ready for it based on our preparation, because what we’re trying to focus on is us really fundamentally and technique and then like we talked about throughout this interview is really, making the right checks. If we do that good stuff, I think whatever we bring to the table, we should be ready for.

Do they put the ball in the air a lot?

Collins: They do. They do and they don’t, you know? It doesn’t matter because it’s the first game. The one thing that we’ve got to know about is that, again, our fundamentals have to be great, for whatever they try to do. They’ve got a new quarterback. He played back in the Covid 2021 Covid spring, if I’m not mistaken. He’s got limited film, so to answer that question, I don’t know who he is all the way. But I hear they have a talented group of receivers that we’ll be able to watch on film, so we’ll see.

We heard a lot about how explosive the passing offense for you guys is as far as Phil, Bub and those guys; has that increased ability that we heard about allowed you to test your own secondary more as far as how to defend that, maybe more so than last year?

Collins: Oh yeah, iron sharpens iron. We love to be able to be challenged during practice. We’ve got a bunch of good DBs and we’ve got a pretty good receiving corps as well, so we challenge back and forth with them. We’re always competing with each other. We keep score every single day, every single rep we’ve got. I won’t say the score today, but we had a good outing in the one-on-ones today. I’ll say that.

What’s the overall score for the summer?

Collins: It’s been going back and forth. I wish we had a lot, lot, lot more wins. But at the same time, we’re talented on both sides of the ball there. I’m pleased. I can’t wait to see those guys - the receiving corps - get at it, too, this coming Saturday.

You and Tiquan do any side bets?

Collins: Well, you know, we amp each other up all the time. We’re always trying to win. He’s competitive, I’m competitive, so that’s a good mix.

Marquis seems like he’s motivated by disrespect, just based on social media comments he makes. As a coach, how do you manage that? Do you ever have to keep it in check or do you sort of like it that he’s motivated by that?

Collins: Well, I’ll tell you what: he’s a fiery guy. He’s played with a chip on his shoulder since he’s been here. We’ve had conversations since he came through the doors here. With that being said, that’s who he is. He’s going to have a chip on his shoulder and make him play better, I think. I don’t know about the tweets and all that good stuff because I don’t really follow too much on social media, so I’m a hard guy to ask that question to. With that being said, he’s playing well right now, so…

What can you say about Ryland Gandy? He’s backup to MJ Devonshire right now on that two-deep. What do you like out of his game?

Collins: He’s coming along very well. He’s growing every single day. I think one of his better practices was the other day as well, just from the technique and fundamental aspect of it. I obviously want him to keep on working on his ball skills, but he’s a very twitchy guy and he challenges receivers. The sky’s the limit for him. He’s going to be a very, very good player here.

What’s the outlook in how you guys are going to deploy Delta this year?

Collins: As far as?

As far as how you guys are going to use it and who’s fitting in the rotation?

Collins: Well, we’re blessed to have some good DBs out there right now. The first guy to come out there in our nickel situation and/or Delta situation at the Star position would be AJ Woods. He’s an explosive athlete that’s very, very smart, he’s got a lot of football intelligence, so that’s how that would come out.

That kind of changes year-to-year based on who you have, the types of players - I think Petrishen did it one year, right?

Collins: That’s right.

You really do mix it up.

Collins: You’ve got to. You’ve got to. And you have to know all the pieces. I always talk about, know your personnel. KYP. And the better you know your personnel, the better you can put them in position to succeed. So that’s going to change up yearly, as long as pieces are moving. The main thing about it is, trying to get better each year in, year out.