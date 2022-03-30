Collins breaks down the defensive backs
Pitt defensive backs coach Archie Collins likes what he has seen from his position group this spring, and on Tuesday he spoke to the media about the secondary.Here's the full rundown of what he said.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news