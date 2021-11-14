College football weekend impacts Pitt

Pitt didn’t have a game on Saturday, but the college football weekend had plenty of impact on the Panthers (8-2, 5-1).

The primary game to affect Pitt’s outlook for the 2021 season happened in Tallahassee, where Florida State hosted Miami for the two Sunshine State teams’ annual crossover meeting. The Seminoles went ahead 31-28 on a touchdown in the final 30 seconds to win, dropping the Hurricanes to 5-5 overall and, more importantly, 3-3 in the ACC.

With three losses, Miami is now two losses behind Pitt, who is 5-1 in conference play. That’s a significant level of separation, since the Hurricanes hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Panthers due to last month’s game at Heinz Field.

Now, Pitt can clinch the Coastal Division title when the Panthers host Virginia next Saturday at 3:30 pm.

As it stands with every Coastal team having played at least six games, Virginia and Miami are the only two teams that can catch Pitt. The Cavaliers can pass the Panthers in the standings if they win at Heinz Field on Saturday; they would also need to defeat Virginia Tech in the final week or have Pitt lose to Syracuse at the Carrier Dome to clinch the title.

Miami needs more help. The Hurricanes beat Pitt but lost to Virginia earlier this season, so they would need Pitt to lose both of its remaining games and Virginia to lose to Virginia Tech in the finale and then take their chances with the ACC’s third or fourth tiebreakers.

There were other results around the sport that could impact Pitt, particularly when the College Football Playoff rankings are released Tuesday night.

The Panthers entered the weekend at No. 21; the team ranked directly above them, No. 20 Iowa, held on to beat unranked Minnesota 27-22 at home, but others in the range around Pitt didn’t fare so well.

No. 19 Purdue got throttled in a 59-31 loss at No. 4 Ohio State. No. 17 Auburn lost at home 43-34 to unranked Mississippi State. And No. 16 N.C. State lost at No. 12 Wake Forest 45-42. No. 11 Texas A&M also lost to at No. 15 Ole Miss, although It remains to be seen how far the Aggies fall.

Those games should give Pitt an opportunity to move up from No. 21, which was already the program’s highest-ever ranking in the eight-year history of the CFP.