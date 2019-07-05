Coachspeak: Solomon DeShields
The dust has settled a bit following Pitt’s wild month of June for football recruiting. The Pitt coaches picked up 13 commitments last month after staging two huge official visit weekends. Looking ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news