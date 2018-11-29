The Clemson senior class is enjoying the most successful four-year run in program history. Players like wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins are a pair of seniors that have seen immense success at the college level in their time at Clemson.

During their four years in Death Valley, the team has racked up a 52-4 record. The Tigers have played for two national titles, winning one and looking at an opportunity to do it again this season.

Clemson has also won three consecutive ACC championships and will be pursuing a fourth on Saturday night in Charlotte against Pitt.

For all the success the Tigers have had recently, they did meet up with Pitt one time over the past four years and the Panthers prevailed 43-42 in 2016, handing the Tiger seniors one of their four losses over their career and their only loss at home.

That game still remains fresh to Wilkins and he plans to be even more ready this time.

“I just remember they just out-executed us,” Wilkins said. “They had a good plan for us, a good scheme for us, and they executed it well. Definitely have a lot of respect for them after that game. They were just fearless coming into Death Valley, they just did a good job. We're definitely going to have to be prepared.”

Wilkins has started 42 games on the defensive line for Dabo Swinney in his career. He has 13 tackles for loss this season to go along with five sacks. Wilkins committed to the Tigers back in 2015 as one of the top recruits that year. Pat Narduzzi mentioned during Sunday’s teleconference that he recalls recruiting Wilkins while he was at Michigan State.

He did recruit me when he was at Michigan State a little bit,” Wilkins recalled of Narduzzi. “We had a pretty solid relationship. I didn't look into Michigan State too much.”

Renfrow was the hero of the 2016 national championship game, catching two touchdown passes including the game-winner over Alabama to give Clemson its first national championship since 1981. He recalled the loss to Pitt being a wake-up call and compared that 2016 Pitt game to a game earlier this season.

“For us, I believe it was a lot like the Syracuse game was this year,” Renfrow said. "They came into our place and kind of took it to us really. Coming down the stretch here, we were seeing how their division was shaking up. We were seeing that Pitt might win it. Us seniors especially were looking forward to kind of getting a rematch against them.”

Swinney mentioned yesterday that this senior class’ only home loss was to Pitt, and that has been a sticking point to his team.

While the 2016 game is very much on the mind, the 2018 version of Pitt is the team Clemson has to prepare for on Saturday. Tigers’ running back Travis Etienne is only a sophomore and was not around back in 2016. He leads the ACC in rushing with 1,307 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.

He said he is looking forward to squaring off with Pitt running back Qadree Ollison, the league’s next highest rusher with 1,134 yards and 10 scores.

“I mean, I'm very excited for this game, Etienne said. “Just to have two of the best rushing offenses in the ACC, just going out there and being able to showcase that talent.”

Wilkins added about this 2018 Pitt team, “Pitt definitely presents a big challenge for us. Speaking for the defense, what they do on their offense, they have two really good running backs, they have good play-makers, they do a lot of good stuff. We're going to have to bring it, be on our toes, be ready for anything.”