Clemson crushes Pitt 75-48

Pitt dropped its second game of the week, this time in blowut fashion by a score of 75-48 to Clemson on the road. The Panthers were outscored 37-21 in the second half in their most lopsided loss of the season. Pitt drops to 7-12 on the season and 2-6 in ACC play.

Five of Pitt's first seven conference games were decided by single digit margins, but on Saturday the Panthers fell behind by 11 points at the break and outside of the first three minutes of the second half, the game was in total control by Clemson. Pitt has now lost nine straight games to Clemson in the series.

Pitt's struggles in the second half were largely due to an ineffective offense. The Panthers only made three field goals in the final 16:42 of the game, with two of those baskets coming in the final two minutes with the Tigers lead hovering around 30 points.

John Hugley once again paced the Panthers. The Pitt big man posted 15 points and 8 rebounds, but was just 4-of-12 from the field and committed four turnovers. Jamarius Burton chipped in with 10 points, but fouled out and had to sit the final seven minutes of the game. Femi Odukale also provided 10 points on 3-of-9 shooting.

Overall, Pitt had 62 offensive possessions on Saturday and the Panthers committed 20 turnovers as a team, including 11 in the second half. The Panthers shot 33.3% from the field, and missed ten consecutive shot attempts during the long scoring draught. Pitt connected on seven 3-pointers after only attempting six against Virginia on Wednesday.

While the offensive woes were apparent, the Pitt defense also proved to be a liability in this one. Clemson made 12 three-pointers in this one, and had a balanced scoring attack with four players reaching double figures. The Tigers were led by Al-Amir Dawes, who finished with a game-high 19 points.

Pitt looked up to task early on in this one. Hugley had an apparent three-pointer waived off following a review due to a shot-clock violation. That shot would have tied the game at 22-all, and in the moments following the Tigers used a 7-0 run to balloon the lead up to 10 points in less than two minutes.

Pitt won't have too much time to dwell on this one. The Panthers are back in action on Tuesday, as they play host to Syracuse for an 8:00 p.m. tip at the Petersen Events Center. The Orange beat Pitt earlier this month by a score of 77-61. Clemson improves to 11-8 on the season and snapped a three-game losing streak. The Tigers are now 3-5 in league play and travel to first place Duke on Tuesday.